Lightning re-sign forward Adam Erne to 1-year, 1-way contract

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Adam Erne to a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000 on Wednesday, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Erne, 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, played in 23 games with the Lightning last season, recording three goals and four points. He also appeared in 41 games with Tampa Bay’s top affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, notching 12 goals and 26 points with a plus-4 rating.

The New Haven, Connecticut native has played in 49 career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay, since 2016, registering six goals and seven points. He has logged 150 career AHL games, all with the Crunch and scored 41 goals with 88 points. Erne has played in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff games, all in 2017, recording three goals and 10 points.

Erne was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 33rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.