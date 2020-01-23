FOX Sports Sun to replay 2 of Lightning’s best games from 1st half of the season

TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 21, 2020) ― FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced plans to replay a pair of games from the first half of the 2019-20 regular season during the NHL All-Star break. Bolts fans throughout North / Central Florida can tune in Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. for the first replay.

Full schedule of replay broadcasts:

Airdate: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, 7 p.m.

Game: Nov. 9, vs. Buffalo Sabres

Victor Hedman had the perfect send-off, scoring a power-play goal for the Lightning in a 5-3 victory against the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Global Series at Ericsson Globe.

Airdate: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, 7 p.m.

Game: Jan. 7, vs. Vancouver Canucks

Carter Verhaeghe had his first NHL hat trick to help the Lightning extend their winning streak to eight games with a 9-2 victory at home.

