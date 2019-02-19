Lightning recall denfenseman Jan Rutta, assign Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Jan Rutta from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the team announced that forward Mathieu Joseph has been assigned to the Crunch.

Rutta, 28, has played in 23 NHL games this season, all with the Chicago Blackhawks, posting two goals and six points to go along with 12 penalty minutes. The Pisek, Czech Republic native was acquired by the Lightning from the Blackhawks in exchange for Slater Koekkoek on January 11, 2019. Since joining the Lightning organization, Rutta has played in 10 games with the Syracuse Crunch, recording two goals and six points to go along with a plus-10 rating.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defenseman has skated in 80 career NHL games, all with Chicago over the past two years, registering eight goals and 26 points to go along with 36 penalty minutes. Rutta spent seven seasons playing in his native country before signing a one-year contract with the Blackhawks on June 8, 2017.

Rutta was originally undrafted.