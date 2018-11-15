Lightning recall goalie Eddie Pasquale from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Eddie Pasquale from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Thursday.

Pasquale, 27, has played in six games for Syracuse this season, posting a record of 3-2-1 to go along with a 3.00 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. He leads all Crunch goalies for games played, wins, goals-against average and save percentage. The Toronto, Ontario native appeared in 31 AHL games last season, splitting the season between the Bakersfield Condors and Crunch, posting a record of 16-6-7 to go along with a 2.19 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound goaltender has played in 232 career AHL games over seven seasons, compiling a record of 113-86-14 to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average and .914 save percentage with 16 shutouts. Pasquale set career bests for goals-against average and save percentage during the 2017-18 season. He helped lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to the Calder Cup Championship in 2017.

Pasquale was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round, 117th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft.