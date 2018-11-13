Lightning recall defenseman Erik Cernak from Syracuse Crunch

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Erik Cernak from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Tuesday.

Cernak, 21, has skated in nine games with the Crunch this season, posting a pair of goals and seven points to go along with 14 penalty minutes. He ranks first among all Syracuse defensemen for points, assists (five), shots (30) and power-play goals with two. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defenseman also ranks tied for second in the AHL among defensemen for power-play goals.

The Kosice, Slovakia native has played two seasons in the AHL, both with the Crunch, posting seven goals and 25 points in 80 career games. Last season, Cernak notched five goals and 18 points to go along with a plus-30 rating in his first professional season. He led all AHL rookies for plus/minus during the 2017-18 season. Cernak was acquired by the Lightning, along with Peter Budaj, on February 26, 2017 in exchange for Ben Bishop.

Cernak was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round, 43rd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.