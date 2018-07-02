Lightning re-sign defenseman Slater Koekkoek to 1-year, 1-way contract

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Slater Koekkoek to a one-year, one-way contract worth $865,000, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced Monday.

Koekkoek, 24, played in 35 games with the Lightning last season, posting four goals and eight points to go along with 18 penalty minutes. He set career highs for games played, goals, points, penalty minutes and plus/minus (+4). The 6-foot-2, 193-pound defenseman scored his first two career NHL goals in the same game on October 12, 2017 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Koekkoek has appeared in 76 career NHL games, all with the Bolts over the past four seasons, posting four goals and 13 points to go along with 30 penalty minutes.

The Winchester, Ontario native has also skated in 180 career American Hockey League games, recording 12 goals and 54 points to go along with 84 penalty minutes. Koekkoek played in 22 games during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, recording a goal and seven points and helped the Crunch reach the Calder Cup Final.

Koekkoek was originally drafted by the Lightning in the first-round, 10th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.