Lightning re-sign defenseman Ryan McDonagh to 7-year contract extension

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a seven-year contract extension worth $6.75 million (AAV) per season, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. The extension will commence with the 2019-20 season.

McDonagh, 29, skated in 63 games last season, splitting time between the Lightning and New York Rangers, registering four goals and 29 points to go along with 20 penalty minutes. He was acquired from the Rangers by the Bolts at this season’s trade deadline on February 26 along with forward J.T. Miller, who himself signed a five-year contract with the Lightning earlier this week. In 14 games with the Lightning, McDonagh posted a pair of goals and three points. He also appeared in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Tampa Bay, collecting five assists while averaging 22:31 of ice time per game. McDonagh ranked second on the Lightning for average time on ice and led the team for blocked shots with 35 during the postseason.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound defenseman has appeared in 530 career NHL games, all with the Rangers and Lightning over eight seasons, posting 53 goals and 241 points to go along with a plus-142 rating. The four-year captain of the Rangers led the team for blocked shots and average time on ice during the 2017-18 season prior to being traded to Tampa Bay.

“I’m very excited to sign an extension that will keep me with the Lightning organization for the next eight seasons,” McDonagh said. “Since being traded to Tampa Bay earlier this year, my experience with the city, my teammates and the fans has been nothing short of world-class. My family and I are very excited to continue to play and live in Tampa with the ultimate goal of helping to bring the organization its second Stanley Cup.”

The St. Paul, Minnesota native has also represented Team USA at the 2017 World Cup of Hockey, 2014 Winter Olympics, 2011 IIHF World Championships and 2009 World Jr. Championships. McDonagh has also been selected to two NHL All-Star Games (2016 & 2017).

McDonagh was originally drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first-round, 12th overall, at the 2007 NHL Draft.