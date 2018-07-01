Lightning re-sign 27-year-old forward Kevin Lynch to a one-year contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Kevin Lynch to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Lynch, 27, skated in 57 games with the Crunch during the 2017-18 season, posting 14 goals and 26 points to go along with 48 penalty minutes. He ranked third on Syracuse for shorthanded goals with two and was tied for sixth for goals. The Grosse Point, Michigan native also appeared in seven Calder Cup Playoff games in 2018, recording two goals and five points.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward has played in 154 career AHL games over four seasons with the Crunch and Manitoba Moose, registering 22 goals and 37 points to go along with 88 penalty minutes. Lynch set career highs for games played, goals, assists (12), points and penalty minutes during the 2017-18 season.

Lynch was originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round, 56th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft.