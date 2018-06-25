Lightning issue qualifying offers to Adam Erne, Slater Koekkoek, JT Miller, Cedric Paquette

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Lightning have issued qualifying offers to four players Monday, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Below is the list of players receiving qualifying offers:

LW Adam Erne

D Slater Koekkoek

C JT Miller

C Cedric Paquette

The deadline for NHL clubs to issue offers is at 5 p.m. today. By issuing qualifying offers to the aforementioned players, the Lightning are given the right of first refusal or draft choice compensation should the player sign an offer sheet with another NHL club.

The Lightning did not issue a qualifying offer to forward Alex Gallant.