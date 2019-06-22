NHL Draft: Lightning select winger Nolan Foote with 27th overall pick

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning selected forward Nolan Foote from the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League with the 27th overall pick at the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nolan is the brother of the Lightning’s 2017 first-round pick Cal Foote and the son of former NHL defenseman Adam Foote.

Foote, 19, skated in 66 games with Kelowna during the 2018-19 season, posting 36 goals and 63 points to go along with 62 penalty minutes. He ranked first on the Rockets for goals and power-play goals (17) and was tied for second for points. His 17 power-play markers ranked tied for fourth in the WHL. The Engelwood, Colorado native set career highs last season for games played, goals, points and penalty minutes last season.

The 6-foot-3, 188-pound forward has played in 168 career WHL games, all with Kelowna over three seasons, posting 68 goals and 138 points to go along with 118 penalty minutes. Foote has also appeared in 22 career WHL playoff games, recording three goals and 10 points.