In Tampa Bay, reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov scored two third-period goals to lead the Lightning to a 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

Alexander Volkov also scored in the third for Tampa Bay, which trailed 1-0 after two.

Kucherov’s first goal, at 19:21, was the game winner. His second, 23 second later, ended the scoring.

Curtis McElhinney made 31 saves for the Lightning.

Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros stopped 29 of 31 shots.