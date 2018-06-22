Lightning add former Tampa Bay player Jeff Halpern as assistant coach

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Lightning have named former Lightning forward Jeff Halpern to the position of assistant coach on Friday, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Halpern, 42, first joined the Lightning organization for the 2015-16 season as the team’s player development coach. He worked closely with the organization’s prospects in Syracuse to assist with individual development. Halpern was hired as a full time assistant coach with the Crunch on June 27, 2016, working alongside head coach Benoit Groulx. He spent two seasons behind the bench for Syracuse, playing an integral role in the team’s second run to the Calder Cup Finals in 2017.

A native of Washington, D.C., Halpern played in 976 NHL games, including 126 with the Lightning from 2007 to 2010. During his 14 seasons in the NHL, he recorded 152 goals and 221 assists. Along with Tampa Bay, he spent time with the Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers before finishing his playing career with the Phoenix Coyotes in 2014.