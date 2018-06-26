Lightning sign forward J.T. Miller to 5-year extension

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward J.T. Miller to a five-year contract worth $5.25 million per season, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced Tuesday.

Miller, 25, skated in 82 games last season, splitting time between the New York Rangers and Lightning, posting 23 goals and 58 points to go along with 40 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound forward was acquired by the Bolts at the trade deadline on February 26, 2018. In 19 games with the Lightning, Miller posted 10 goals and 18 points, which included five power-play tallies. Miller recorded his first career hat trick on March 13 against the Ottawa Senators. He also skated in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Bolts, tallying two goals and eight points to go along with 15 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Lightning, Miller recorded 13 goals and 40 points while with the Rangers. The East Palestine, Ohio native led the Rangers for game-winning goals with four and also ranked second on the Rangers for assists with 27 and points before being traded to Tampa Bay. He recorded his third consecutive 20-goal season in 2017-18 and also set career highs for goals, assists, points, power-play goals (11) and face-off percentage (54.3%).

Miller has appeared in 360 NHL games over his six-year NHL career, registering 82 goals and 190 points to go along with 156 penalty minutes. He’s also skated in 57 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, recording three goals and 24 points to go along with 44 penalty minutes. Miller has reached the Eastern Conference Final twice (2015 & 2018) during his NHL career.

Miller was originally drafted by the Rangers in the first-round, 15th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.