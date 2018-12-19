Lightning sign 2018 2nd-round pick Gabriel Fortier to entry-level contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed 2018 second-round pick, center Gabriel Fortier, to a three-year, entry-level contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

A native of Lachine, Quebec, Fortier has played in 34 games with Baie-Comeau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season, recording 14 goals and 42 points. He leads the team with 28 assists, is tied for first for power play assists with 10, is second among forwards with a plus-17 rating and is third for points.

Fortier has played in 125 career QMJHL games, all with Baie-Comeau. He has amassed 51 career goals and 118 points, including 13 power play goals. Fortier established career highs last season for games played (66), goals (26), assists (33) and points (59). He has also appeared in six career playoff games, notching three goals and four points.

The 18-year-old was selected by Tampa Bay with the 59th overall pick in the second round at this past summer’s draft in Dallas, Texas.