FOX Sports Sun celebrates Martin St. Louis Night with replay of Game 6 of 2004 Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 21, 2018) – FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, will replay Game 6 from the 2004 Stanley Cup Finals in celebration of Martin St. Louis Night. The Lightning’s victory over the Calgary Flames, which saw St. Louis score the game winner in double overtime, will re-air this evening upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the Florida Panthers.

Fans are encouraged to tune in starting at 7 p.m. tonight on FOX Sports Sun and the FOX Sports app for live coverage of all the St. Louis festivities scheduled to take place inside AMALIE Arena.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.