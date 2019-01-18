PROGRAMMING ALERT: Alternate channel information for Lightning-Sharks on Jan. 19

TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 18, 2019) – FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced tomorrow night’s game featuring the Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks will be made available on the FOX Sports Sun alternate channel for select television providers. The broadcast will feature the Lightning Live pregame show a half hour before puck drop, in addition to streaming live on the FOX Sports app.

Below please find alternate channel numbers on which the game can be found in the Tampa Bay television market:

Jan. 19 vs. San Jose Sharks

DISH CH. # 753

DISH HD CH. # 9576

DISH HOPPER CH. # 412-41

DTV HD CH. # 653-1

AT&T CH. # 723

AT&T HD CH. # 1723

The game will appear on the regular FOX Sports Sun channel for all providers not listed above. For more information on the FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun alternate channels, click here.

