Lightning send Danick Martel to Panthers in exchange for Anthony Greco

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Anthony Greco from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Danick Martel, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Greco, 26, has skated in 37 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL, recording 10 goals and 19 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes. He ranks first on the Thunderbirds and tied for third in the AHL for shorthanded goals with three. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound forward has skated in 261 career AHL regular season games with the Thunderbirds, posting 85 goals and 157 points. Last season he posted career highs for goals (30) and points (59). Greco ranked tied for eighth in the AHL for goals and was tied for second with four shorthanded goals in 2018-19.

The Queens, New York native has skated in one career NHL game with the Florida Panthers on December 13, 2018 against the Minnesota Wild. Greco went undrafted and signed as a free agent by the Panthers after playing four seasons at Ohio State University.