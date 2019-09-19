In Raleigh, North Carolina, Petr Mrazek and Alex Nedeljkovic combined for 21 saves in the Carolina Hurricanes‘ 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Mrazek started and made six saves before giving way to Nedeljkovic, who stopped all 15 shots he faced in his half of the game.

Steven Lorentz and Clark Bishop scored for the Hurricanes.

Spencer Martin started in goal for Tampa Bay and allowed one goal on 13 shots before being replaced by Zach Fucale, who made 10 saves on 11 shots.