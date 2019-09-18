James Reimer and Anton Forsberg combined for a shutout as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0 in an NHL preseason game in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday night.

Reimer and Forsberg each played half the game for the Hurricanes, who reached the Eastern Conference final last spring after missing the playoffs for nine straight years. Reimer started and made eight saves before being replaced by Forsberg, who had seven saves.

Max McCormick, Lucas Wallmark and Colin Markison scored for Carolina.

Scott Wedgewood played the entire game in goal for the Lightning and had 34 saves.