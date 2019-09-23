Lightning re-sign forward Brayden Point to 3-year contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Brayden Point to a three-year contract worth an AAV of $6.75-million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Monday.

Point, 23, skated in 79 games with the Lightning during the 2018-19 season, posting 41 goals and 92 points to go along with a plus-27 rating. He set career bests for goals, assists and points last season. The Calgary, Alberta native ranked second on the Lightning for goals and was third for both assists and points. Point also ranked tied for sixth in the NHL for goals and was 12th for points. He led the league for power-play goals with 20 and was tied for sixth for power-play points with 35. Point also appeared in four Stanley Cup Playoff games, posting one goal.

“We are very pleased to re-sign Brayden today,” BriseBois said. “He is the consummate professional with an unwavering commitment to team success, growing as a player and improving every day. It is that mindset that makes him an outstanding role model, teammate and person, on and off the ice. We look forward to getting Brayden back on the ice with his Lightning teammates as soon as possible.”

The 5-foot-10, 166-pound forward has skated in 229 career NHL games, all with the Bolts over the past three seasons, recording 91 goals and 198 points. Since joining Tampa Bay, Point’s 107 goals and 21 game-winning goals are the second-most among all skaters on the team. Point represented the Lightning at the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, his first All-Star appearance. He’s skated in 21 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, posting seven goals and 17 points to go along with 15 penalty minutes. During the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs he ranked tied for first on the Lightning for goals with seven and tied for second for points with 16.

Point was originally drafted by the Lightning in the third round, 79th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.