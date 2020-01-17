TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Lightning (28-15-4, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (25-18-4, fourth in the Central Division)

BOTTOM LINE

The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Winnipeg after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets’ 4-0 win against the Canucks.

The Jets are 11-10-2 at home. Winnipeg averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Dmitry Kulikov leads them averaging 0.4.

The Lightning are 13-8-2 on the road. Tampa Bay is second in the league recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Winnipeg won 4-3. Connor recorded a team-high 2 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 30 assists and has collected 52 points this season. Connor has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 20 goals and has recorded 52 points. Steven Stamkos has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES

Jets: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.