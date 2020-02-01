TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 10 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Lightning (31-15-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-26-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

BOTTOM LINE

The San Jose Sharks host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Sharks are 14-12-1 at home. San Jose averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

The Lightning have gone 16-8-3 away from home. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 60 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Tampa Bay won 7-1. Steven Stamkos recorded two goals for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS

Kane leads the Sharks with 19 goals and has collected 35 points. Erik Karlsson has recorded one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 23 goals and has 60 points. Stamkos has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES

Sharks: Tomas Hertl: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out (upper-body).

Lightning: None listed.