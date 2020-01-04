TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Lightning (22-13-4, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-20-5, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Tampa Bay will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Lightning take on Ottawa.

The Senators are 6-6-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Ottawa averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The Lightning are 15-2-0 against Atlantic Division opponents. Tampa Bay leads the NHL with 6.2 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman averaging 0.8.

In their last meeting on Dec. 17, Tampa Bay won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS

Anthony Duclair has recorded 32 total points while scoring 21 goals and adding 11 assists for the Senators. Tyler Ennis has collected three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 28 total assists and has collected 42 points. Alex Killorn has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Senators: 3-3-4, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

INJURIES

Senators: Nikita Zaitsev: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body).