TV: NBCSN

TIME: 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning (28-14-4, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-20-6, seventh in the Central Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Minnesota looks to break its four-game losing streak with a victory over Tampa Bay.

The Wild are 11-5-4 at home. Minnesota has scored 26 power-play goals, converting on 17.9% of chances.

The Lightning are 13-7-2 on the road. Tampa Bay ranks second in the NHL averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Dec. 5, Minnesota won 5-4. Mats Zuccarello recorded a team-high 3 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 24 assists and has recorded 30 points this season. Marcus Foligno has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Nikita Kucherov has collected 50 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 32 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Lightning: 9-1-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

INJURIES

Wild: None listed.

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (upper body).