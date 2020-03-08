TV: FOX Sports Sun

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-20-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-48-5, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Nikita Kucherov and Tampa Bay square off against Detroit. He ranks seventh in the in the league with 83 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 50 assists.

The Red Wings are 8-13-1 in division play. Detroit is last in the league averaging just 5.4 points per game. Anthony Mantha leads the team with 33 total points.

The Lightning are 18-4-0 against Atlantic Division teams. Tampa Bay averages 9.5 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists per game.

Tampa Bay knocked off Detroit 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS

Dmytro Timashov leads the Red Wings with a plus-one in three games played this season. Dylan Larkin has totaled three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kucherov leads the Lightning with 83 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 50 assists. Victor Hedman has collected two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 6.1 penalties and 17.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES

Red Wings: Adam Erne: out (upper body).

Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (core muscle), Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed).