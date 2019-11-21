TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-7-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-8-4, fifth in the Central Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup with Tampa Bay. He ranks seventh in the NHL with 28 points, scoring 11 goals and totaling 17 assists.

The Blackhawks have gone 6-4-2 in home games. Chicago has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 80.3% of opponent chances.

The Lightning are 5-5-1 on the road. Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.6 goals on 31.8 shots per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 28 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 17 assists. Alex DeBrincat has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 20 points, scoring seven goals and collecting 13 assists. Victor Hedman has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (undisclosed).