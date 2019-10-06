Preview: Lightning square off against Hurricanes looking to bounce back from 1st loss of season
TV: FOX Sports Sun
TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.
STREAM IT LIVE ON THE FOX SPORTS APP
Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)
BOTTOM LINE
Carolina hosts Tampa Bay after the Hurricanes knocked off Washington 3-2 in overtime.
Carolina finished 46-29-7 overall a season ago while going 24-13-4 at home. Goalies for the Hurricanes compiled a .906 save percentage while giving up 2.6 goals on 28.4 shots per game last season.
Tampa Bay went 62-16-4 overall with a 30-9-2 record on the road a season ago. The Lightning scored 319 total goals last season while collecting 547 assists.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: day to day (lower body).