TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-13-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Buffalo comes into the matchup against Tampa Bay as losers of three in a row.

The Sabres are 6-8-1 against division opponents. Buffalo has allowed 31 power-play goals, killing 74.4% of opponent opportunities.

The Lightning are 16-8-2 in Eastern Conference play. Tampa Bay ranks seventh in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.5 goals on 33.2 shots per game.

Tampa Bay took down Buffalo 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 28 assists and has recorded 52 points this season. Victor Olofsson has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Ondrej Palat leads the Lightning with a plus-11 in 37 games played this season. Victor Hedman has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES

Sabres: Jeff Skinner: out (upper-body).

Lightning: None listed.