TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (5-1-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Atlantic Division foes Boston and Tampa Bay take the ice.

Boston finished 29-19-4 in Eastern Conference play and 29-9-3 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Bruins compiled a .912 save percentage while allowing 2.4 goals on 29.3 shots per game last season.

Tampa Bay finished 23-5-0 in Atlantic Division games and 30-9-2 on the road a season ago. The Lightning averaged 32.0 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.9 goals per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Bruins Injuries: David Krejci: day to day (upper-body).

Lightning Injuries: None listed.