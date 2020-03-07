TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Lightning (42-20-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (43-13-12, first in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

The Boston Bruins host Tampa Bay after Victor Hedman scored two goals in the Lightning’s 4-0 victory over the Canadiens.

The Bruins are 25-8-9 against conference opponents. Boston ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 47.

The Lightning are 17-4-0 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks second in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 32.

In their last meeting on March 3, Boston won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 47 goals, adding 46 assists and totaling 93 points. Brad Marchand has recorded five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kucherov leads the Lightning with 50 total assists and has collected 82 points. Hedman has recorded two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES

Bruins: Brandon Carlo: day to day (upper body).

Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (core muscle).