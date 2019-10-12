TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-3-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Ottawa is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against Tampa Bay.

Ottawa finished 29-47-6 overall and 10-16-2 in Atlantic Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Senators averaged 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay went 44-8-0 in Eastern Conference play and 30-9-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Lightning averaged 4.0 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.