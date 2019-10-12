Preview: Lightning look to keep on rolling as road trip takes them into Ottawa
AP
TV: FOX Sports Sun
TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.
STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-3-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)
BOTTOM LINE
Ottawa is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against Tampa Bay.
Ottawa finished 29-47-6 overall and 10-16-2 in Atlantic Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Senators averaged 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.
Tampa Bay went 44-8-0 in Eastern Conference play and 30-9-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Lightning averaged 4.0 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Senators Injuries: None listed.
Lightning Injuries: None listed.
- East
- East, Atlantic
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Ken Tanigawa
- NHL
- Ottawa Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-