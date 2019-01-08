Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy replaces Carey Price on Atlantic Division All-Star roster

NEW YORK (Jan. 8, 2019) – Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been added to the roster for the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game in San Jose, the National Hockey League announced Tuesday. Vasilevskiy replaces Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price on the Atlantic Division roster.

The Sharks and city of San Jose will host the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, from Jan. 25 26, including the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Jan. 25 (6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS) and the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Jan. 26 (5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS). The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend marks the second time NHL All-Star activities will take place in San Jose. The Sharks previously hosted the event in 1997.

