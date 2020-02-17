Lightning acquire F Blake Coleman from Devils ahead of NHL trade deadline

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Blake Coleman from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Nolan Foote and Vancouver’s first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft (previously acquired by Tampa Bay), vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. However, if Vancouver fails to qualify for the 2020 NHL playoffs, New Jersey shall receive Vancouver’s first-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft instead of the pick in 2020.

Coleman, 28, has skated in 57 games with the Devils this season, recording 21 goals and 31 points to go along with 40 penalty minutes. He ranks tied for first on New Jersey for goals and is fourth for points. The Plano, Texas native has also notched three shorthanded tallies, leading the Devils and ranking tied for third in the NHL in that category. Through 57 games, Coleman is one goal shy of matching his career-best of 22 goals set during the 2018-19 season.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound forward has appeared in 237 career NHL games over four seasons, all with the Devils, posting 57 goals and 94 points to go along with 188 penalty minutes. Coleman has also skated in five Stanley Cup Playoff games, all in 2018 against the Lightning, registering two goals and four penalty minutes.

Coleman was originally drafted by New Jersey in the third round, 75th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.