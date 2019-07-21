Buccaneers sign 5th overall selection LB Devin White
AP
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed first-round pick Devin White, the fifth overall selection out of LSU.
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers news
- Buccaneers sign 5th overall selection LB Devin White
- Ndamukong Suh practices with Buccaneers for first time, dons customary No. 93 jersey
- Ndamukong Suh agrees to terms with Bucs, replaces 6-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy
- Buccaneers release 6-time Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy after nine seasons
- Bucs’ 5th overall pick Devin White selects new jersey number, shouts out Mike Alstott
White was the 2018 Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top college linebacker and was a first-team All-American. He is expected to be an immediate starter at inside linebacker.
The Buccaneers under new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will be switching to a 3-4 scheme and will be counting on White and others to lift the team out of last place in the NFC South after they allowed the second-most points in the NFL last season.
The Buccaneers have signed all of their draft picks before the team reports for training camp on July 25.