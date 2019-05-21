Buccaneers release 6-time Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy after nine seasons
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from Gerald McCoy.
The team released the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, describing the move as a mutual agreement after nine seasons.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, was due to make $13 million next season, but none of it was guaranteed.
Coach Bruce Arians did not want to talk about the decision following one of the club’s OTA workouts Tuesday, saying he had wished McCoy well in a statement released by the Bucs, and that “there’s no need for answering questions about that.”
“We’ve already moved on,” the coach, preparing for his first season in Tampa Bay, said.