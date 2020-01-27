Celebrity Flag Football Challenge Game comes to Miami Super Bowl Weekend

Celebrity Sweat®, the #1 celebrity lifestyle show now entering Season 6, showcasing hundreds of athletes and celebrities, is back and taking over Miami with the 20th annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge® presented by SunTrust now SunTruist as part of the “SunTrust Confidence Classic.” The Celebrity Flag Football Challenge will take place (Super Bowl Weekend) February 1st – noon to 3:00pm at FIU; doors open as early as 10:30am for Tailgating activation.

“SunTrust, now SunTruist is proud to partner with Celebrity Sweat for the second year to bring this unique experience to the Miami community,” said Susan Somersille Johnson, chief marketing officer for SunTrust now SunTruist, “We look forward to offering an affordable, community event that gives hometown fans, honored service members and visiting sports enthusiasts the chance to take part in one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world.”

The Game will feature more than 25 athletes and celebrities led by NFL Quarterback Legend Doug Flutie, this year taking on NFL Alumni Favorite Donovan McNabb, with NFL Hall of Fame Captains Michael Irvin and Andre Reed. The roster will also include NBA favorites such as Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, Miami Heat Alumni Star Carlos Arroyo, UFC Fighter Tyron Woodley and Yoel Romero, as well as actors from the HBO TV show Ballers – Kris Lofton, Donovan Carter and Carl McDowell. More than 15 other current NFL players have been added to the roster. Just added – NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis. Check out CelebFlagFootball.com for the latest roster.

Each year, the Celebrity Game brings the best of athletes and entertainers together to support law enforcement as well as the Military. This year more than a dozen groups will be included from DOD Channels, Homeland Security and First Responders to non-profit organizations such as Wounded Warrior Project, K9s for Warriors, Heroes Sports and others. New this year for the 20th anniversary, Celebrity Sweat and SunTrust now SunTruist are dedicating the entire end zone to the Military, creating the “MILITARY FAN ZONE.”

The Game will begin with free early Tailgating – prizes, giveaways and activations. The Final roster is now available at CelebFlagFootball.com. This year Live Nation will co-promote the Game, working with the NFL Host Committee, as well as Cox Radio, Fox Sports Florida and the Miami Herald. The Game will be a live-stream on ESPN platforms with a Hulu Live re-broadcast.

Adding to the excitement, South Florida’s favorite musician, Jake Miller will be performing a high-energy Halftime Show.

Tickets are now on-sale at CelebFlagFootball.com with exclusive Meet & Greets. Season ticket holders from the Miami Heat, as well as FIU students will all get special discounts, and everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy “a taste of Super Bowl weekend fun”.

Regular Pricing: General Admission–$40 VIP–$85 Meet and Greet–$200

Save the date! Monitor the updates! Gear-up for the biggest football weekend ever coming to Miami with more than 25 celebrities joining the fun.

Local media contact: Woody Graber (305) 606-2979

*Athletes and celebrities subject to change.