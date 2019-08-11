Students, colleagues celebrate legacy of Dr. Bill Sutton upon his retirement

Students and colleagues gathered Saturday to celebrate the lasting impact and legacy of Dr. Bill Sutton, who retired from his post as the director of the Vinik Sport & Entertainment Management program at the University of South Florida.

Sutton had been the director of the program since its creation in 2012. The program — hailed as the third best sports management school in the U.S. — now boasts a 100 percent graduation employment rate.

Stepping into the role vacated by Sutton is Michelle Harrolle, an associate professor who has been the coordinator for the program’s residency element since 2013.

FOX Sports Florida has been an active participant in and supporter of the program, with students joining the Florida sports networks as interns.

“Dr. Sutton talks about being ‘a builder, not a developer,’ so he is handing over the reins to Michelle Harrolle, who he hopes will take the program to even greater heights for students,” said Steve Tello, the general manager of FOX Sports Florida. “We appreciate our partnership with Dr. Sutton over the years, and we know he will be involved in many sports enterprises in the future.”