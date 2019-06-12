TV: FOX Sports Florida

St. Louis Cardinals (33-32, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (23-42, fifth in the NL East)

LINE

Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

St. Louis heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Dakota Hudson. Hudson pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with six strikeouts against Miami.

The Marlins are 11-23 in home games. Miami has hit 48 home runs this season, last in the National League. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with nine, averaging one every 20.1 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 13-19 on the road. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Jose Martinez leads the team with a mark of .288. The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-1. Dakota Hudson earned his fifth victory and Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Elieser Hernandez registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .377. Starlin Castro is 9-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 31 extra base hits and is batting .267. Harrison Bader is 6-for-30 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 4-6, .256 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .223 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 10-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: 10-day IL (left hamstring tightness), Miles Mikolas: day-to-day (forearm), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).