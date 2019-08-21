TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Seattle Mariners (54-73, fifth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-54, second in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Mariners: Cory Gearrin (0-2, 3.79 ERA)

Rays: Charlie Morton (13-5, 2.77 ERA)

LINE

Rays -197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Seattle enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Rays are 33-31 in home games. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .367.

The Mariners are 27-37 in road games. Seattle has hit 203 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 27, averaging one every 14 at-bats. The Mariners won the last meeting 7-4. Tommy Milone earned his third victory and Kyle Seager went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Jalen Beeks took his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pham leads the Rays with 118 hits and is batting .269. Eric Sogard is 9-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .479. Kyle Seager is 14-for-39 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rays: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (hand), Avisail Garcia: (right oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: (right shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).