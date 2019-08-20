TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Seattle Mariners (53-73, fifth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-53, second in the AL East)

LINE

Rays–199; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE

The Seattle Mariners head to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Rays are 33-30 in home games. Tampa Bay has slugged .428 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .519 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Mariners are 26-37 on the road. Seattle has hit 201 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 27, averaging one every 14 at-bats. The Mariners won the last meeting 9-3. Marco Gonzales notched his 13th victory and Tom Murphy went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Seattle. Brendan McKay took his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS

Meadows leads the Rays with 60 RBIs and is batting .277. Tommy Pham is 7-for-26 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 113 hits and is batting .256. Austin Nola has 13 hits and is batting .361 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rays: 7-3, .217 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (hand), Avisail Garcia: (right oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: (right shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).