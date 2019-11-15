Preview: Magic continue homestand against slumping Spurs
AP
TV: FOX Sports Florida
TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.
STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO
San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
San Antonio comes into the matchup against Orlando after losing three games in a row.
Orlando finished 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.6 last season.
San Antonio finished 48-34 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 16-25 on the road. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 110.0 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Magic Injuries: None listed.
Spurs Injuries: None listed.
