‘Rays Prospect Spotlight: Youth Movement’ showcases a quartet of Tampa Bay’s most promising players

TAMPA, Fla. (April 30, 2019) — FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will premiere an all-new episode of “Rays Prospect Spotlight” this coming Sunday, May 5, upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Titled “Youth Movement,” Sunday’s postgame premiere features host Tricia Whitaker highlighting four young players already making an impact across the Rays organization in outfielder Austin Meadows, pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, shortstop Willy Adames and infielder Brandon Lowe.

From an-all access pass to Adames’ pregame routine by way of a FOX Sports Sun microphone to Meadows discussing his post-baseball dreams of becoming a professional fisherman, “Rays Prospect Spotlight” spotlights the quartet of promising players. Yarbrough’s memories of the 2008 Rays American League pennant run and a sit down with Madison and Brandon Lowe where they discuss their softball and baseball talents, as well as their roads from the University of Maryland to Tampa Bay, are also featured on the episode. In addition to interviews with the players, fans will hear from Rays Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Erik Neander, Manager Kevin Cash, Pitching Coach Kyle Snyder and Hitting Coach Chad Mottola.

Watch an all-new episode of “Rays Prospect Spotlight” this coming Sunday on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sun. 05/05/19, 4:30 PM

Mon. 05/06/19, 6 PM

Mon. 05/06/19, 11:30 PM

Tue. 05/07/19, 11 PM

Wed. 05/08/19, 12 PM

Wed. 05/08/19, 6:30 PM

Wed. 05/08/19, 10:30 PM

Fri. 05/10/19, 6 PM

Sat. 05/11/19, 10 PM

Sun. 05/12/19, 5 PM

Tue. 05/14/19, 6 PM

Wed. 05/15/19, 11 PM

Thu. 05/16/19, 7 PM

Fri. 05/17/19, 3:30 PM

Fri. 05/17/19, 11 PM

Sat. 05/18/19, 5 PM

Sun. 05/19/19, 4:30 PM

Tue. 05/21/19, 2 PM

Thu. 05/23/19, 10:30 PM

Fri. 05/24/19, 6 PM

Sat. 05/25/19, 3 PM

Sat. 05/25/19, 9 PM

Wed. 05/29/19, 11 PM

Thu. 05/30/19, 8:30 AM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.