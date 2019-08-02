Take a trip to North Carolina with the premiere of ‘Rays Prospect Spotlight: Durham Bulls’ on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 2, 2019) — FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will premiere an all-new episode of “Rays Prospect Spotlight” this Sunday, Aug. 4, upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the Miami Marlins. Sunday’s postgame premiere provides fans with a special look at the Rays’ AAA affiliate, the Durham Bulls. The iconic franchise has won the past two Governor’s Cup titles, awarded each year to the champion of the International League.

This episode spotlights several top prospects that are only a step away from the Major Leagues, including first baseman Dalton Kelly, infielder Kean Wong, and another two-way prospect, infielder and pitcher Jake Cronenworth, who each discuss their climb up the Tampa Bay minor league ladder, and how they balance the opportunity to fulfill their dream with their continued development in Durham. Long-time Rays minor league manager and Bulls first-year skipper Brady Williams provides insight on each prospect, as well as his philosophy to continue the winning tradition and teaching for Triple A Durham. Rays’ fans remember Quinton McCracken as a member of the inaugural 1998 Devil Rays team. McCracken is also in his first year with the Bulls, serving as first base coach and returning to the area he knows well as a Duke alum.

Bulls Vice President of Baseball Operations Mike Birling, Director of Marketing and Communications Matt Sutor, longtime P.A. Announcer Tony Riggsbee and President/CEO of the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce Geoff Durham all highlight the impact the organization has made in the Durham area and what the Bulls mean to the local North Carolina community on and off the field.

Fans will also hear from Rays Director of Minor League Operations Mitch Lukevics, Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom and Pitching Coach Kyle Snyder on the continued communication necessary with the Triple A affiliate and every player that arrives in Tampa Bay from Durham. Minor League President and Chief Executive Officer Pat O’Conner focuses on the overall impact the Durham Bulls have made in the history of the game and serving as the gold standard of Minor League Baseball.

Watch an all-new episode of “Rays Prospect Spotlight” this coming Sunday on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sun. 08/04/19, 4:30 PM

Mon. 08/05/19, 10:30 PM

Tue. 08/06/19, 6 PM

Wed. 08/07/19, 4:30 PM

Fri. 08/09/19, 9 PM

Sat. 08/10/19, 7 PM

Sat. 08/10/19, 1:30 AM

Sun. 08/11/19, 3 PM

Mon. 08/12/19, 9 PM

Tue. 08/13/19, 8:30 AM

Tue. 08/13/19, 1:30 AM

Wed. 08/14/19, 7 PM

Fri. 08/16/19, 10:30 PM

Sat. 08/17/19, 6:30 AM

Sat. 08/17/19, 5 PM

Sun. 08/18/19, 4:30 PM

Mon. 08/19/19, 6 PM

Tue. 08/20/19, 10:30 PM

Wed. 08/21/19, 4:30 PM

Thu. 08/22/19, 4 AM

Fri. 08/23/19, 10:30 PM

Sat. 08/24/19, 6 PM

Sun. 08/25/19, 4:30 PM

