FOX Sports Sun travels southwest to showcase 7 prospects in ‘Rays Prospect Spotlight: Arizona Fall League’

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 20, 2019) — FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will premiere an all-new episode of “Rays Prospect Spotlight” on Thursday, Nov. 21, before the start of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks game. “Rays Prospect Spotlight: Arizona Fall League” takes Tampa Bay fans to Scottsdale, Ariz., where seven Rays prospects spent time developing their skills as members of the Salt River Rafters. Host Tricia Whitaker made her way southwest to soak in some of the baseball being played by Tampa Bay’s up-and-coming players.

Catcher Ronaldo Hernandez, infielder Vidal Brujan, outfielder Josh Lowe and pitchers Shane Baz, Simon Rosenblum-Larsen, Drew Strotman and Alex Valverde round out the group of next-gen talent who worked to hone their skills and make one last positive impression on the organization.

Watch an all-new episode of “Rays Prospect Spotlight” tomorrow on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Thu. 11/21/19 7:30 PM

Fri. 11/22/19, 6:30 PM

Sat. 11/23/19, 10 AM

Sun. 11/24/19, 5 PM

Tue. 11/26/19, 7 PM

Wed. 11/27/19, 12 PM

Wed. 11/27/19, 11:30 PM

Mon. 12/02/19, 6 PM

Mon. 12/02/19, 10 PM

Tue. 12/03/19, 8:30 AM

Tue. 12/03/19, 7 PM

Thu. 12/05/19, 2:30 PM

Thu. 12/05/19, 10:30 PM

Sat. 12/07/19, 10 AM

Sat. 12/07/19, 4:30 PM

Thu. 12/12/19, 9 AM

Thu. 12/12/19, 11:30 PM

Fri. 12/13/19, 6 PM

Sat. 12/14/19, 12:30 PM

