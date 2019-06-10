FOX Sports Sun brings the heat with 100 mph pitchers on all-new episode of ‘Rays Inside Pitch’

TAMPA, Fla. (June 10, 2019) — FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will premiere an all-new episode of “Rays Inside Pitch” tonight, June 10, upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the Oakland Athletics. Monday night’s “Rays Inside Pitch” features host Tricia Whitaker highlighting a quartet of Tampa Bay pitchers in Tyler Glasnow, Ryne Stanek, Jose Alvarado and Diego Castillo. Viewers will want to watch as FOX Sports Sun explores the hottest trend in baseball in the 100 MPH pitcher.

All four hurlers can bring the heat and fans will hear from April’s American League Pitcher of the Month in Glasnow, as well as hard-throwing opener Stanek, about what their fastest pitch entails. Both pitchers discuss what it feels like to have such an ability, how batters react, if they check the clock for the speed of their pitches and how much of a mental game it is at the Major League level. Alvarado and Castillo also discuss their fastest pitches. Alvarado proudly shares how hitters don’t have a chance against his fastball and sinker, while Castillo recalls the moment when he first threw a 100 MPH pitch and how his family didn’t believe him.

On this episode of “Rays Inside Pitch,” Whitaker sits also down with Ji-Man Choi, who showcases his personality and answers some fun questions. Finally, FOX Sports Sun fires up the 2019 highlight reel with our top plays from the month of May.

Tune in for an all-new “Rays Inside Pitch” Monday night on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Mon. 06/10/19, 10:30 PM

Tue. 06/11/19, 10:30 PM

Fri. 06/14/19, 10:30 PM

Sat. 06/15/19, 4:30 PM

Sun. 06/16/19, 4:30 PM

Mon. 06/17/19, 11 PM

Tue. 06/18/19, 6 PM

Thu. 06/20/19, 9 PM

Fri. 06/21/19, 8:30 PM

Sat. 06/22/19, 7:30 PM

Sun. 06/23/19, 3 PM

Tue. 06/25/19, 7 PM

Thu. 06/27/19, 4:30 PM

Fri. 06/28/19, 6 PM

Sat. 06/29/19, 3 PM

Sun. 06/30/19, 5:30 PM

