All-new ‘Rays Inside Pitch’ features Austin Meadows, Willy Adames on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (July 18, 2019) — FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will premiere an all-new episode of “Rays Inside Pitch” this Friday, July 19, upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Friday night’s “Rays Inside Pitch” features host Tricia Whitaker spotlighting All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows.

On this episode of “Rays Inside Pitch,” Whitaker sits also down with Meadows, who discusses his challenging journey to the big leagues, what MLB All-Star he idolized and his passion for fishing. Viewers will also hear from infielder Willy Adames as he opens up on some fun topics like what food he would never, ever eat. Finally, FOX Sports Sun fires up the 2019 highlight reel with our top plays and moments from June and early July leading up to the All-Star Break.

Tune in for an all-new “Rays Inside Pitch” Friday night on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Fri. 07/19/19, 10:30 PM

Sat. 07/20/19, 6:30 AM

Sat. 07/20/19, 9:30 PM

Sun. 07/21/19, 4:30 PM

Mon. 07/22/19, 10:30 PM

Tue. 07/23/19, 8:30 AM

Tue. 07/23/19, 10:30 PM

Wed. 07/24/19, 3:30 PM

Fri. 07/26/19, 6 PM

Sat. 07/27/19, 6:30 PM

Sun. 07/28/19, 5 PM

Mon. 07/29/19, 6:30 PM

Tue. 07/30/19, 6 PM

Wed. 07/31/19, 11 PM

Fri. 08/02/19, 6 PM

Sat. 08/03/19, 5 PM

Sat. 08/03/19, 3:30 AM

Sun. 08/04/19, 5:30 PM

Mon. 08/05/19, 6 PM

Tue. 08/06/19, 11:30 PM

Wed. 08/07/19, 12 PM

Fri. 08/09/19, 7 PM

Fri. 08/09/19, 01:30 AM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

