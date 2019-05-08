Catch the series premiere of ‘Rays All-Access’ on May 12 on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (May 8, 2019) — FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to debut an all-new series aimed at highlighting the players, coaches, support staff and employees who make up the Rays organization. Set to debut Sunday, May 12, upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s series finale against the New York Yankees, “Rays All-Access” provides an in-depth look at various topics with the main focus of showcasing content through behind-the-scenes experiences.

The series premiere of “Rays All-Access” features host Rich Hollenberg introducing Rays fans to the grounds crew. Long before the gates open for a game at Tropicana Field and the first pitch is thrown, Rays Head Groundskeeper Dan Moeller and his crew are hard at work to ensure the field is ready and prepared for that day’s Major League game. There’s a science and meticulous approach to creating and maintaining optimal baseball conditions both inside and outside Tropicana Field, as well as at the team’s Spring Training home in Port Charlotte.

Rays Live analyst Doug Waechter, a former Major Leaguer and Tampa Bay pitcher, spends a day with the crew and gets a hands-on experience of all that is necessary for the field to meet the high expectations that the groundskeepers set for themselves. The work doesn’t stop when the team is on the road, and the amount of time and dedication given to the pitching mound, batter’s box and home plate, as well as the bullpens and the entire infield and outfield is also explored in the episode. Make sure to watch for comments from Manager Kevin Cash, Hitting Coach Chad Mottola, Pitching Coach Kyle Snyder, Major League Field Coordinator Paul Hoover, pitcher Blake Snell, outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, shortstop Willy Adames and infielder Joey Wendle as they discuss some of the organization’s unsung heroes.

Watch the debut of “Rays All-Access” Sunday afternoon on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sun. 05/12/19, 4:30 PM

Mon. 05/13/19, 10 PM

Tue. 05/14/19, 10:30 PM

Fri. 05/17/19, 6 PM

Sat. 05/18/19, 4:30 PM

Sun. 05/19/19, 12 PM

Tue. 05/21/19, 6 PM

Thu. 05/23/19, 9:30 PM

Fri. 05/24/19, 11 PM

Sat. 05/25/19, 11:30 AM

Sat. 05/25/19, 7:30 PM

Sun. 05/26/19, 12 PM

Mon. 05/27/19, 5 PM

Tue. 05/28/19, 6 PM

Fri. 05/31/19, 11 PM

Sat. 06/01/19, 12 PM

Mon. 06/03/19, 6 PM

Tue. 06/04/19, 11:30 PM

Fri. 06/07/19, 6 PM

Sat. 06/08/19, 4:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award-winning TV and digital coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.