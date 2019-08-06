Newest ‘Rays All-Access’ episode gets to know 1st-year Tampa Bay catcher Mike Zunino

TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 5, 2019) — FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will premiere an all-new episode of “Rays All-Access” tomorrow, Aug. 6, upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday night’s “Rays All-Access” premiere features host Rich Hollenberg sitting down for a one-on-one in-depth conversation with first-year Rays catcher Mike Zunino.

Viewers will want to stay tuned following the game as Zunino opened up to Hollenberg and the FOX Sports Sun cameras about baseball, family, food and much more in an entertaining discussion that took place on a game day commute to Tropicana Field. Learn how Zunino, an in-state product of Mariner High School in Cape Coral, Fla. was part of a district championship team during his final two years in high school and then helped lead the Florida Gators to three straight College World Series appearances. Also, Zunino opens about how first-time fatherhood is going following the birth of his son, Rhett, in April, and the subsequent return to the Rays several days later in which he hit a tie-breaking home run that he attributes to dad strength. Finally, get a chance to go all-access with Zunino and hear him mic’d up during a recent batting practice session.

Tune in for an all-new “Rays All-Access” Tuesday night on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Tue. 08/06/19, 10:30 PM

Wed. 08/07/19, 5 PM

Fri. 08/09/19, 7:30 PM

Sat. 08/10/19, 8:30 PM

Sun. 08/11/19, 3:30 AM

Mon. 08/12/19, 8:30 PM

Wed. 08/14/19, 7:30 PM

Fri. 08/16/19, 6 PM

Sat. 08/17/19, 9:30 PM

Sun. 08/18/19, 12 PM

Mon. 08/19/19, 10:30 PM

Tue. 08/20/19, 6 PM

Thu. 08/22/19, 10:30 PM

Sat. 08/24/19, 10:30 PM

Sun. 08/25/19, 5 PM

Wed. 08/28/19, 11:30 PM

Thu. 08/29/19, 1 PM

Fri. 08/30/19, 11 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

