Preview: Magic looking to rebound against Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Orlando Magic (12-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (17-8, fourth in the Western Conference)

LINE

Nuggets -9.5; over/under is 203.5

BOTTOM LINE

Denver will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Nuggets take on Orlando.

The Nuggets have gone 11-3 at home. Denver has a 9-3 record against teams below .500.

The Magic are 4-9 on the road. Orlando is 2-13 against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two squads 91-87 on Nov. 2. Jamal Murray scored 22 points to help lead Denver to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nikola Jokic has averaged 17 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jerami Grant is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Magic. Evan Fournier has averaged 22.7 points and totaled 2.3 rebounds while shooting 48.4 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 106.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 105.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Paul Millsap: day to day (quad).

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).