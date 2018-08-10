Preseason: Tannehill starts quickly in football return; Dolphins lose to Buccaneers 26-24

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill completed passes on the first four plays in his return from two serious injuries to his left knee, sparking a 40-yard drive that ended with a missed field goal in his only series, and the Miami Dolphins lost their exhibition opener to Tampa Bay 26-24 Thursday night.

Tannehill, seeing his first action since December 2016, was off-target on his final two throws and finished 4 for 6 for 32 yards.

New Buccaneers kicker Chandler Catanzaro made a 26-yard field goal with 23 seconds left to cap a 67-yard drive and give them the win.

Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston played the second quarter against Miami’s second team and led a group of reserves to 10 points on drives of 32 and 40 yards. He went 11 for 13 for 102 yards in four series.

Winston is suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Bucs on a 57-yard, six-play touchdown drive on their first possession. It was capped by Peyton Barber‘s 4-yard run.

Miami’s David Fales, battling Brock Osweiler for the backup QB job, led the second-string offense to a field goal against the Buccaneers’ first-team defense. Fales also directed a 75-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, and he finished 8 of 11 for 115 yards.

Osweiler went 10 for 21 for 83 yards.

ROOKIE RUSHERS

Dolphins fourth-round draft pick Kalen Ballage rushed for 37 yards in 10 carries and caught three passes for 23 yards. He also lost a fumble.

Bucs second-round pick Ronald Jones was held to 9 yards in eight carries, but scored on a 2-yard run.

KICKING RESULTS

Catanzaro missed his first extra-point attempt and missed a 53-yard field goal try, but also made two field goals.

Rookie Jason Sanders, battling rookie Greg Joseph for the Dolphins’ kicking job, made field goals of 29 and 23 yards but missed a 53-yarder. Joseph made a 48-yarder.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson and defensive end Robert Quinn protested during the anthem. Stills and Wilson kneeled behind teammates lined up standing along the sideline. Quinn stood and raised his right fist. There were no apparent protests by the Buccaneers.

Stills kneeled during the anthem during the 2016-17 seasons and has been vocal discussing social injustice issues that inspired the protest movement by NFL players.

INJURIES

Bucs: CB Vernon Hargreaves III left in the first quarter with a groin injury and didn’t return. … First-round draft pick DT Vita Vea didn’t play. He has missed most of training camp with a calf injury.

Dolphins: Reserve LB Mike Hull left the field on a cart in the second quarter with a left knee injury.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Tampa Bay plays at Tennessee on Aug. 18.

Dolphins: Miami plays at Carolina on Aug. 17.